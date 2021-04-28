Fox News’ Jesse Watters questioned the raid on Rudy Giuliani’s apartment Wednesday, saying it should “scare everybody” and calling the former New York mayor a “national treasure.”

As The Five covered the searches of Giuliani’s apartment and office, Watters went through Giuliani’s long career before asking, “Now Democratic prosecutors want to lock up a 76-year-old icon for a lobbying technicality?!”

Watters brought up Hunter Biden and asked, “Where’s the raid on Hunter’s house? I bet you’d find some nasty stuff on that raid.”

“Did Rudy Giuliani steal any money? Did he hurt anybody? Did he engage in treason? No,” Watters continued. “This is something that he was talking to the federal prosecutors for months about.”

He said people should be “disturbed” by the raids and argued that “Democrat prosecutors are waging political warfare for the benefit of the Democratic party just to purge Trump because he challenged the system.”

“This is a thin predicate and everybody knows it,” Watters added.

Giuliani teased on Twitter Wednesday afternoon he was going to respond on his radio show, but then he took down his tweet and his program was ultimately preempted.

Giuliani has not yet made a public statement on the raids, as of this posting, but his son Andrew made a brief statement to reporters saying that the Department of Justice is being politicized.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

