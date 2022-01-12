Jesse Watters Rages That ‘Media Sells Fear for Profit’ But ‘Conservative Media Sold Facts’ On Covid-19 Pandemic

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King‘s comments this week about being “tired of being tired and afraid” during the pandemic prompted a lively discussion on Wednesday’s The Five.

King told Stephen Colbert she “would much rather run down Times Square buck naked than go back home” and into a Covid-19 lockdown.

“I have a question for Gayle King,” said Jesse Watters as The Five reacted to the story. “Gayle what is stopping you from streaking buck naked right now through Times Square? Is Oprah keeping you from doing that? The lockdown has been over for a year and a half Gayle.”

Watters turned the commentary into a broader indictment of the media’s coverage of the pandemic.

“She says ‘I’m sick and tired of being scared.’ Well, we’re sick and tired of you being scared, too!” he said. “We’re sick and tired of everybody being scared, half the country’s scared; half the country’s just like living through it!”

“And here’s why: The media sells fear for profit,” said Watters. “Conservative media sold facts. We on this show talked about, what, co-morbidities, therapeutics, the social costs of lockdowns. We went through that.”

“But now, because the media is a mob, they’ve finally all at the same time caught up to the facts,” said Watters as his co-hosts laughed. “And they’re glancing around saying, I think it’s OK. If we say this now, it’s OK. It’s OK.”

“They’ve all agreed they had a big meeting,” snarked newly permanent co-host Jeanine Pirro.

Fox News has faced harsh criticism from the rest of the media, particularly CNN, regarding their own covid coverage, including on the subject of co-morbidities.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News Channel.

