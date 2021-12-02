Jesse Watters Revels in ‘Delicious’ Kamala-Pete ‘Bloodbath’: ‘Gay White Male Intellectual Versus a Woman of Color’

Jesse Watters offered his analysis of a potential 2024 primary fight between Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Thursday. The Five cohost described the matchup as a “gay male intellectual versus a woman of color.”

While the Biden administration denies rumors of a rivalry between the two, Watters delighted in furthering scuttlebutt of the rivalry, saying it’s going to be a “bloodbath” and that “I am here for it.”

The segment kicked off with a clip of Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asking White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the upcoming departure of Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders.

“Is the vice president is not satisfied with the staffing she has had so far or people just don’t want to work for her anymore?” Doocy asked.

Psaki shot back that it’s business as usual, as working in the White House is “grueling and hard” and that “it’s normal for [staffers] to move on to a new challenge after a few years.”

Watters then jumped in, “As a midwit, I will give you my best analysis here, there are three dynamics at play.”

He continued, “One, the mainstream media is maneuvering the 2024 Democratic primary, and they are doing it in the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency. They are basically saying that Joe is toast, this is how we are going to mess around with the field in 2024, it’s amazing to happen so soon.”

“And then we have people that can read the writing on the wall, Kamala is not the heir apparent, so they are trying to get out before the Kamala stench sinks into deeply,” Watters went on.

“And what now you’re seeing is that the bench is so thin with mayor Pete and Kamala,” Watter continued. “It’s going to be a bloodbath in a couple years because you have I would say, a what, a gay White male intellectual versus a woman of color. And neither of them can win the White working class vote but neither of them can win the Black vote. So this is going to be the most delicious, divisive, drama you could ever imagine.”

He concluded, “I am here for it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com