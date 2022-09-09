Jesse Watters Rips GOP as Feckless After Trump Raid: ‘Joe Biden is Laying the Wood to You Guys’

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized Republican leadership Friday night for allowing President Joe Biden to set the narrative ahead of the November midterms.

Watters said the GOP has not gone on offense against Biden, who he claimed has convinced the media to focus on former President Donald Trump instead of his performance.

No one in a party leadership position, Watters claimed, has done anything about it.

The host shared a report from Politico that the White House is peeved at CNN’s coverage of Biden, which has reportedly opened a rift. Watters also aired a snippet from a CBS News segment where Democratic voters shared concerns about Biden’s age.

With an economy that could be in better shape, and Biden’s poor polling, Watters said the president has taken the last week to turn the table on Republicans. He cited Biden’s recent portrayal of “MAGA Republicans” as extreme.

“So Biden has decided to go on offense himself and attack half the country,” Watters said.

He added:

Here’s the Biden strategy: you take the focus off the Democrats and you just talk about Trump. Make Trump what the media focuses on and they will. So, they don’t focus on crime, inflation, open borders and the fact that Joe hasn’t done a single interview in 200 days. Biden wants to divide the Republican Party. And the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump are MAGA Republicans who don’t believe in democracy.

Watters added, “What I want to know is why aren’t the Republicans fighting back? Biden raided Trump’s house, the Republican Party said nothing and that’s all Joe needed to know. He saw an opening.”

He concluded, “I don’t know if Republicans are still on vacation, or they think if they just lay low, history is going to be on their side in the midterms, but Joe Biden is laying the wood to you guys, and I haven’t heard a peep.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

