Jesse Watters ripped Paul Pelosi for showing officers a police donation card during his May DUI arrest. Apparently unbeknownst to the Fox News host, he bragged about doing the exact same thing just 14 days ago.

On Wednesday, Watters blasted the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he implied has received special treatment from crooked Napa County cops and prosecutors.

Paul Pelosi was struck by another car at an intersection and arrested on suspicion of DUI. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Watters, who is particularly interested in the case, has been on it since the beginning. He has questioned the transparency of the arresting officers and those who are handling the case in the courts.

“Police didn’t test Paul’s blood until well after midnight,” Watters said Wednesday. “Why not at the scene? So he had time to sober up, obviously.”

Watters then derided Pelosi for showing California Highway Patrol officers a card demonstrating he supports them.

“We know from the leaked complaint that Pelosi handed the officers a police privilege card,” Watters said. “Then they asked him for his driver’s license, and he gave them the card that says he’s a donor. Do you know what that means? I think you do.”

While making a case Paul Pelosi sought some form of rare, elitist special treatment from cops, Watters apparently forgot the July 18 edition of Jesse Watters Primetime.

On that date, just 14 days ago, Watters bragged he slipped a cop a Police Benevolent Association card during a stop while he interviewed retired Tulsa officer Sean Larkin.

“My wife and I got pulled over coming back from the Jersey Shore this morning,” Watters said. “She was driving. I was shotgun because I have a back injury. The doctor doesn’t want me driving. He asked for license and registration, and we gave him our PBA cards in the same sleeve as the vehicle registration.”

Watters asked Larkin, “That’s the move, isn’t it?”

Larkin, who co-hosts On Patrol: Live on Reelz, responded that being polite and cooperative, more than anything, helps people stay out of trouble during a stop.

