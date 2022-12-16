Jesse Watters Takes a Stab At Understanding Satanism With Satanic Temple Founder: ‘You Might Like It’

Fox News host Jesse Watters gave a go at understanding Satanism this week by discussing a proposed “After School Satan Club” with Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves.

The group tried establishing the “After School Satan Club” in Chesapeake, Virginia and found themselves up against a chorus of protests from parents. According to Greaves, the Satanic Temple is “non-theistic”:

The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit. After School Satan Club does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology. Instead, the Satanic Temple supports children to think for themselves.

Greaves said they do not believe Satan is evil and accused critics of ignoring “the principles of free speech and religious liberty” in their attacks on the group and the proposed club.

“Obviously we don’t view Satan as evil, and it really doesn’t matter to us what your mythology is surrounding Satan,” he said. “You need to ask yourself if your distaste over us identifying as Satanists is strong enough that you would abandon the principles of free speech and religious liberty.”

At the end of the interview, Watters was seemingly shocked he wasn’t offended after asking for a tenet of Satanism.

“One should strive to act with compassion and empathy to all creatures within reason,” Greaves said.

“Oh, that sounds fine. Alright,” Watters replied.

“You might like it,” Greaves suggested.

“Maybe. I don’t know about all of that,” the Fox News host said.

Watters asked Greaves if he thought he was going to hell, to which he revealed he doesn’t believe in hell.

As Greaves signed off, he wished Watters a “happy and gay holiday.”

Watch above via Fox News.

