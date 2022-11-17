Jesse Watters Tells Americans to Procreate So We Don’t Need ‘Foreigners to Have the Babies’

Co-hosts of The Five panned Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) suggestion that Congress create a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

Schumer floated the idea at a press conference on Wednesday.

During Thursday’s episode of The Five, Jeanine Pirro asked Jesse Watters if Schumer and the Democrats could somehow enact the policy in the current lame-duck session of Congress.

“Lame duck that amnesty? I don’t think they can pull it off,” he replied. “But they had both chambers under Barack Obama. They had both chambers under Joe Biden. Why didn’t they do immigration reform then? The minute Republicans take the House – then they want to do amnesty? What does that tell you? It tells you they don’t want to solve the problem. They want to campaign on the problem and they want to paint Republicans as anti-Hispanic.”

Watters said Democrats are playing “a political game,” which earned him applause from the live studio audience in Hollywood, Florida, where The Five is broadcasting for a few days this week.

He pointed to comments Schumer made stating that Americans aren’t having enough children to maintain the population replacement rate.

“If Americans aren’t having babies, why can’t we just have more babies?” Watters asked. “Why do we have to bring in foreigners to have the babies we won’t have? Maybe we just get off our iPhones and dim the lights?”

Pirro laughed and replied, “You can do it tonight.”

Watch above via Fox News.

