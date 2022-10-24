Jesse Watters Weirds Out Co-Hosts With Bizarre Sex Analogy Involving Nancy Pelosi: ‘Where Did You Come Up With That?’

Co-hosts of The Five reacted to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appearance on Face the Nation, where she advised Democrats to avoid talking about inflation ahead of the midterms.

“We have to change that subject,” she said. “The fight is not about inflation. It’s about the cost of living.”

As the co-hosts pointed out on Monday’s show, inflation very much affects the cost of living. But the discussion derailed thanks to a baffling analogy from Jesse Watters.

“She just sounds like a political hack,” he said. “You’re asking her what’s the plan on inflation, and the Speaker of the House says, ‘This is not our plan, but this is how we spin it.'”

Watters then asked for “permission to make an analogy.” In response, Greg Gutfeld said, “Yes,” which led to conversational chaos and some queries from co-hosts Dana Perino and Jeanine Pirro:

WATTERS: Let’s say you have a horrible sex life and you go to your partner– GUTFELD: What? Why did I say “yes”? WATTERS: –and you say, babe, we have a terrible sex life. What are we going to do to make this sex life better? And she tells you, “First of all, all couples have terrible sex lives, number one. And number two, it’s not a horrible sex life. It’s a challenging sex life. Did your sex life improve? PERINO: Jesse– WATTERS: It did not. PERINO: Where did you come up with that? WATTERS: Nancy is spinning her sex life. GUTFELD: Wow. PIRRO: Why are you talking about Nancy in terms of sex? WATTERS: It’s not getting better. She’s just spinning it. Perfect analogy.

After some awkward laughter, Gutfeld concluded, “You know, that was really something.”

Watters subsequently demanded Perino hold his hand for some reason.

“I don’t know if I should,” she responded while obliging.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com