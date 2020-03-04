Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov urged Bernie Sanders’ supporters to not “treat people like dirt” after former vice president Joe Biden got the upper hand on the Vermont senator after Super Tuesday.

Tarlov joined her Outnumbered cohorts on Wednesday to break down the future of the 2020 election, and she started by analyzing Elizabeth Warren’s impact on the race as long as the Massachusetts senator stays in it. When she arrived at the subject of liberal and moderate Democrats consolidating in order to defeat each other, Tarlov called it “a total false choice” before returning to how Warren and Sanders’ camps went after each other during their past disputes.

“Don’t treat people like dirt and then ask them to do things for you,” Tarlov said. “It’s really unbelievable.”

The conversation continued with the Outnumbered panel debating why Warren remains in the race, even as they acknowledged the damage she did to both Sanders and Michael Bloomberg.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]