Jessica Tarlov Hits Biden For ‘Not True’ No Regrets Statement on Docs: ‘Acknowledge People Are Disappointed in You’

Co-host of The Five and resident Democratic strategist, Jessica Tarlov, voiced her frustration at President Joe Biden telling reporters on Thursday that he had “no regrets” regarding his retention of classified documents.

“This was not a great statement about this, saying I have no regrets is not true. Right. Everyone, if you’re if you have a special counsel, you regret something, right? I’m sure that even former President Trump would, in his most honest moment, say, I would prefer it if I didn’t have a special counsel,” Tarlov said when asked to weigh in by Jesse Watters.

“Sessions, I never should have appointed Sessions,” interjected Watters, suggesting what Trump might say. Watters was referring to former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) and Trump’s first attorney general who Trump regularly criticized for not protecting him from investigations.

“But this thing about the people don’t care about it, right? Or ask me questions they care about. It’s the public that decides what they care about,” Tarlov added, taking a swipe at Biden’s statement.

“And that’s what happens in elections, right? There are always issues that either side are saying this is going to be the most important election issue. Right. The Republicans thought that the border. Right. Inflation and the border were going to be the most important things. And the Democrats thought that inflation and abortion and the Dobbs decision were going to the most important things and ended up with the Democrats, gambled correctly on that and the Republicans didn’t,” she continued, adding:

And that’s why we had the result that we did. But we do have proof that over 70% of Americans do think it’s a serious issue. And when you don’t lead with empathy and some acknowledgment of the fact that people who are not supporters, but people who are supporters of yours would be disappointed that this would happen, even if they think there is no ill intent. And I haven’t spoken to anyone, at least on the Democratic side, who thinks that this was intentional, like he’s hoarding classified documents so he can sell them to the Chinese or whatever you might think, Jesse.

“Acknowledge that people are disappointed in you. It will make them a lot more amenable to whatever comes out in the end. And I hope that this ends up being nothing. The special counsel says that it was a mistake. No problem. Moving on, whatever it is. But you have to lead with something better than, ‘I have no regrets,’ over something that got you,” Tarlov concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com