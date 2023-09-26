Jessica Tarlov Lists ‘Trump’s Latest Cognitive Beauties’ During Fox News Discussion on Biden’s Age

Jessica Tarlov, co-host of top-rated Fox News show The Five, defended President Joe Biden’s ability to do the job after an onslaught of criticism from her co-hosts regarding an Axios article detailing the White House’s efforts to help keep Biden from tripping. Tarlov eventually turned the conversation around and listed some of former President Donald Trump’s most recent “cognitive beauties” as she tried to argue that Trump is equally, if not more so, deserving of scrutiny over his physical fitness to be president.

“So part of the core of the Axios piece was about the sneakers, that he’d switched to sneakers,” Tarlov began, adding:

And then our very own Peter Doocy is on Fox and Friends this morning wearing the same sneakers that Joe Biden wore. And he said everyone on Capitol Hill from age 36 to 80 is wearing these sneakers.

“We worry about Peter Doocy falling down too,” jested guest co-host Martha MacCallum.

“Peter Doocy also when they were on their latest overseas trip was talking about Biden’s schedule. Remember when Biden said, ‘I got to, you know, I’m going to go take a nap and it’s late.’ And Peter said that he was working into the wee hours of the night. He said he’s held a complete schedule,” Tarlov continued, referencing a comment many on the right used to criticize Biden’s fitness to be president.

“And our perception around the world, by the way, is up since Biden came into the presidency,” Tarlov continued.

“Based on what?” demanded Jeanine Pirro.

“Based on what other world leaders and people in other countries think of America,” Tarlov shot back adding:

But you said, okay, you don’t need to watch him. Let’s just hear what comes out of his mouth. And I put together some of Trump’s latest cognitive beauties from the last ten days. He said, you need an I.D. to buy bread. Has anyone shown ID to get Wonder Bread lately? He said that he ran against Obama in 2016. He ran against Hillary Clinton. He warned that Biden will get us into World War Two, which I’m pretty sure we already fought and won. And yesterday, he confused Jeb Bush and George W Bush and said Jeb got us involved in the Middle East. And then, of course, there are his authoritarian posts on true social calling for the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to be executed and saying that he’s going to investigate media companies that he does not like. Can you imagine if Biden said, you know what, I’m going to look into that Fox News? They don’t seem to like me over there.

“This may be the choice that people have. Trump versus Biden laid bare here,” MacCallum concluded before moving on to Jesse Watters who continued to tear into Biden.

