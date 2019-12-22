Fox News contributor and Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov offered a retort to Howard Kurtz’s charitable description of Rudy Giuliani’s most recent statements in connection to the Ukraine scandal.

Tarlov joined Kurtz on Sunday’s MediaBuzz to talk about President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer admitting to his role in the smear campaign to oust former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Mollie Hemingway was also on the panel, and she started off the conversation by saying Trump has the right to handle foreign policy how he wants and with the people he wants, not what “the bureaucracy” wants.

When Kurtz turned to Tarlov and acknowledged how Giuliani said he needed Yovanovitch “out of the way,” Tarlov remarked on how often Giuliani has invited scrutiny of himself with his statements to the media.

“Rudy Giuliani goes on TV regularly and confesses to — I’m going to say crimes – but confesses to the things he’s been accused of,” Tarlov said. “Whatever he’s being accused of, there is a TV clip of him admitting to doing it. He does this regularly. He did it with Ed Henry a few weeks ago.”

“Well, he’s transparent,” Kurtz interjected.

“He’s transparently corrupt, yes,” Tarlov responded. She went on by saying Giuliani’s endeavors in the Ukraine scandal were “wholly inappropriate” because “he’s not a government employee. He is a personal fixer for the president.”

The segment continued with Kurtz noting how Giuliani believes the media hasn’t sufficiently covered the controversy between Ukraine and the Biden family, to which, Tarlov responded that former Vice President Joe Biden was advancing U.S. foreign policy years ago when he called for Ukraine’s corrupt former prosecutor general to be fired.

Watch above, via Fox News.

