‘Jesus Christ Wouldn’t Spend Millions of Dollars on Television Ads’: Joy Reid Pans ‘He Gets Us’ Super Bowl Commercials

MSNBC’s Joy Reid did not care for a pair of Super Bowl ads paid for by a Christian group promoting Jesus.

The ads were part of the Servant Foundation’s “He Gets Us” campaign, which has bombarded airwaves across the country in recent months. One 30-second spot during Sunday’s game cost between $6 million and $7 million.

The group ran one 30-second commercial and one 60-second commercial.

On Monday’s episode of The ReidOut, the host referred to the totality of Sunday’s Super Bowl ads as “really not that great this year” before turning her attention to the commercials touting Jesus.

“But two from a group called ‘He Gets Us,’ really stood out – telling viewers to be childlike and urging us to look past our differences with a tagline, ‘Jesus loved the people we hate,'” she said. “But what those ads didn’t tell you is who was behind the He Gets Us campaign. It’s part of a $100 million campaign to help promote Christianity and build the brand of Jesus, according to its backers.”

Reid joked, “Because his brand has really just never been built before.”

She noted the Servant Foundation donated more than $50 million to a group called the Alliance Defending Freedom, which fights against abortion and LGBTQ rights.

“In other words, it’s not as apolitical as ‘He Gets Us’ claims,” Reid said. “And I think it is fair to say Jesus Christ wouldn’t spend millions of dollars on television ads promoting his image.”

She concluded, by alluding to a controversial call at the end of the game that put the Kansas City Chiefs in prime position to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

“But who knows? Next year, if his brand is sufficiently promoted maybe he can find a way to improve the officiating,” she said. “Just saying.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com