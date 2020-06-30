Dr. Jill Biden used an interview with The View to push back on the narrative political opponents have used to claim her husband, Democratic 2020 nominee Joe Biden, is “hiding in the basement.”

As the former Second Lady took questions from the ABC panel, she spoke at length about how the Biden 2020 campaign reorganized in order to keep itself going despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At one point, Joy Behar noted that some people agree with the Bidens’ tactic of stepping back while President Donald Trump is besieged by political crises, “but others have criticized the campaign for ‘hiding in the basement.'”

“I don’t see it that way, but that’s what they’re saying.” Behar remarked. “How do you respond? Will we see more of the two of you in person? What’s gonna happen?”

“We’re listening to the doctors and scientists and what they’re saying to us,” said Biden. “They’re saying don’t go out there, and so we’re listening to them.”

Biden went on by noting that her husband has made appearances at campaign events recently while taking steps to comply with public health guidelines.

“We can’t wait to get out there again. There’s nothing better than meeting with Americans and listening to their stories,” she said. “But right now, the doctors say it’s not safe to get out there. And so, we’re doing what you’re doing. We’re talking to thousands of people over Zoom [calls]…That’s how we’re campaigning and we’ll continue to campaign until the doctors say it is safe.”

Dr. Biden’s answer comes days after The View agreed that her husband needs to do something to increase his visibility while the 2020 election is getting closer. The show acknowledged that the ex-veep could continue to campaign from his house, but he ought to engage more on TV and with the media.

