Lindsey Graham (R-SC) might think of former Vice President Joe Biden as a “good man” and a “friend,” but Dr. Jill Biden hinted those friendly feelings are gone in light of the senator’s recent attitude toward her family.

The former Second Lady spoke to CNN’s John Berman on Monday and said it was “really tough” to watch Donald Trump and the GOP attack her son, Hunter Biden, throughout the Ukraine scandal and the president’s impeachment trial.

“This is all about Donald Trump,” she said. “This is not about Hunter Biden. This is about Donald Trump who invited another country to come and look up, you know, dirt on the Biden family. It’s just disgraceful.”

Berman eventually brought the conversation to Graham, who ardently defended Trump throughout the Ukraine scandal while demanding an investigation of the Biden family for their Ukraine dealings. As Berman mentioned Graham “whom I think you count as a friend,” Dr. Biden interjected and said “we did.”

“We did?” Berman repeated for clarity.

“I don’t know what happened to Lindsey,” Biden continued. “We used to be great friends and friends with John McCain. We traveled together with the Foreign Relations Committee…And now, he’s changed.”

“Do you consider him a friend anymore?” Berman asked.

“You know, it’s hard when you consider somebody a friend and then they’ve said so many things, so many negative things,” she answered. “That’s been a little hurtful.”

Watch above, via CNN.

