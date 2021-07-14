Jim Acosta Asks If Trump ‘Belongs In the Slammer’ for His Actions Leading Up to 1/6

CNN’s Jim Acosta said on Wednesday night there’s a “critical question” of whether Donald Trump “belongs in the slammer” for his actions trying to stay in power leading up to January 6th.

Acosta was on with Chris Cuomo reacting to the stunning revelation in a new book that top military leaders were so fearful that Trump would attempt a coup that they considered resigning if Trump gave any orders they considered to be illegal.

Acosta said that around the time of the insurrection, one source told him “that Trump had lost his mind,” and added that two Trump White House officials conveyed to him they think the former president is “insane.”

There’s now a question of what can be done about Trump’s attempted “administrative coup, if not a bloody coup at the Capitol,” Acosta continued.

I think arguably Donald Trump committed crimes on the way to January 6th. Is anything going to be done about it? Why have we not had this conversation in this country? I think it’s a critical question, Chris, whether or not the former president of the United States belongs in the slammer for what he did between the election and January 6.

“General Milley appears to have put his finger on a very big problem, and that is that Donald Trump was behaving like an Adolf Hitler who was potentially looking to overthrow the government,” he continued. “That’s a very serious allegation… I think it’s something the country just has to come to grips with.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

