Jim Acosta Asks Michael Cohen If This Time The Walls Really ARE ‘Closing In’ on Trump

CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday asked former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen if time is actually up and the walls are really closing in this time on the ex-president, whom the two agreed seems to have “9,000 lives” when it comes to scandals and legal woes.

Cohen joined Acosta on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in the various investigations into Trump, including the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the FBI’s raid.

Toward the end of the interview, Acosta asked Cohen whether this could at last be the moment that media and Democrats have expected or claimed had arrived many times over the last several years.

“Question I wanted to ask you more than anything else, because I’ve known you and I know you’ve known Donald Trump for, for years now, decades now,” Acosta began. “Do you think this is it? You know, you hear it, you know, you hear the cliché the walls are closing in and, you know, time’s about up for Donald Trump and so on. I wonder what you think, Michael Cohen, knowing what you know about Donald Trump, how he seems to have 9,000 lives, not nine lives. Do you think that that time is running out for Trump?”

Cohen answered that there are so many investigations and so much evidence against Trump, with cases in more than one jurisdiction. He said doesn’t understand being “fixated” on getting Trump for “everything” when it’s possible to get him for “simple” things, “like what they did to Al Capone.

“You don’t have to get him for X, Y and Z,” said Cohen. “Let’s just get him on that, simply to put him where he belongs.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com