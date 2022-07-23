CNN’s Jim Acosta ripped into Former White House strategist Steve Bannon after being convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Banon was found guilty on Friday and faces a minimum of 30 days in prison with a sentencing date set for October 21st. Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress in November, as a result of his refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the January 6th House select committee.

Shortly after the verdict was delivered, Bannon spoke to the media waiting outside the Washington courtroom. The former White House advisor and chairman of Breitbart News thanked jurors involved in his trial, while additionally slamming the select committee.

CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez and Acosta discussed the verdict on Saturday, with Acosta noting that it was “a huge development.”

Acosta didn’t hold back from the start, mocking Bannon for “wearing his usual three shirts as he likes to wear out in public.”

Perez explained the legal specifics of what happens next for Bannon, noting that “he’s already said that he plans to appeal,” a process that may drag out the legal dispute far longer, likely “through next summer.”

“And throughout this whole process, he has remained defiant,” added Perez, then cutting to the clip of Bannon outside the courthouse following his verdict.

Bannon argued, “I stand with Trump and the constitution, and I will never back off that ever.”

“I only have one disappointment,” continued Bannon, “the gutless members of that show trial committee, the J6 committee didn’t have the guts to come down here and testify in open court.”

In reaction to the clip Perez stated, “Jim, we should point out that Steve Bannon himself did not testify in his own trial.”

“Speaking of gutless,” replied Acosta prompting laughter from Perez.

“He almost sets it up, right?” said Perez.

Acosta concluded by pressing Bannon further, “He talks a big game outside the courthouse. Just show up on capitol hill.”

Shortly after Bannon received his guilty verdict, he joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News slamming the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6th. Roughly five hours after his conviction was handed down Bannon claimed that Democrats are “completely lawless.”

Watch above via CNN

