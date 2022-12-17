Jim Acosta Calls Musk’s Real-Time Location Sharing Worries a ‘Fantasy’: ‘Does He Think the U.S. Air Force Is Coming?’

CNN’s Jim Acosta can’t find the logic in Elon Musk not wanting people tracking the location of his private jet.

Musk suspended an account dedicated to tracking the movements of his private jet this week after previously vowing he would never do so. Musk suspended a number of journalists following the first ban, suspensions he mostly reversed on Saturday after posting a poll to Twitter users.

According to Musk, those who shared the information posted by the account tracking his jet were sharing his real-time location and therefore putting himself and his family in potential danger. Critics have pushed back on this, saying the information was publicly available.

Musk claimed though that his exact location was posted, which violates the platform’s terms. Musk referred to sharing his real-time location as possible “assassination coordinates.”

They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

On Saturday, Acosta took particular issue with Musk using a “dangerously loaded” term like “assassination coordinates.”

“If you’re a reporter covering a politician or a sporting event and you tweet that [they] have just arrived on the floor, that a player has arrived at the stadium, I suppose you’re talking about their real-time location, but if you’re talking about Elon Musk’s jet, I mean how in the world are you supposed to be providing precise coordinates at any given moment?” Acosta said.

The CNN host chalked Musk’s fears of potential danger up to a “fantasy,” mocking the concern.

“If you were to extrapolate this out and engage in this fantasy, I mean does he think the U.S. Air Force is coming? It’s just so strange!” he said.

One of the journalists suspended by Musk, Voice of America’s Steve Herman, joined Acosta in blasting Musk’s concerns, calling it “utterly ridiculous.”

Herman revealed he’s in Twitter limbo at the moment as his account suspension will only be lifted if he deletes multiple tweets, which he is refusing to do.

