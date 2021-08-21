Jim Acosta Calls Tucker Carlson ‘Fox’s Ayatollah of Paranoia’ for Claiming that U.S. Will Be ‘Invaded’ By ‘Millions’ of Afghan Refugees

CNN’s Jim Acosta slammed Tucker Carlson as “Fox’s Ayatollah of Paranoia” in response to the Fox News host’s comments that the United States faced being “invaded” by “millions” of Afghan refugees.

“The pictures of Afghans clinging to military planes are not what Riles up the fox audience,” said Acosta. “It’s these images — of Afghans loaded onto those planes.”

The CNN Newsroom host then queued up several clips of Fox News personalities discussing Afghan refugees, including Laura Ingraham, who asked, “Is it really our responsibility to welcome thousands of potentially unvetted refugees from Afghanistan?All day we’ve heard phrases like we promised them — well, who did? Did you?”

“And leave it to Tucker Carlson, Fox’s Ayatollah of Paranoia,” said Acosta, “to take it one step too far.”

“If history is any guide,” said Carlson in the clip, “and it’s always a guide, we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country in the coming months, probably in your neighborhood. Over the next decade, that number may swell to the millions. So first we invade and then we’re invaded.”

Acosta then showed a tweet from Newsmax host Steve Cortes (who he identified as “another pro-Trump propagandist”), in which he shared a photo of the Afghan refugees crowded onto a U.S. military plane and wrote, “Raise your hand if you want this plane landing in your town.”

“I can think of somebody raising her hand,” Acosta remarked, referring to the Statue of Liberty. “Anybody ever heard the line, ‘give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free?'”

“America has long and proud history of welcoming refugees from war-torn countries,” he continued, and the Statue of Liberty has “always symbolized that beacon of hope to the world.”

These Afghans, said Acosta, came to our aid, and “we can’t leave them behind.”

“The images out of Afghanistan are hard to look at,” he concluded. “There’s no question about it. Perhaps that’s to be expected when you try to end what’s been called the forever war. But if we want to end that forever war, if we really want to get home from Afghanistan, I know one light showing us the way.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

