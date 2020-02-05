One of the big moments from last night’s State of the Union was President Donald Trump presenting Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, days before Limbaugh announced on his radio show he has advanced lung cancer.

On CNN, Jim Acosta said that while Trump was “trying to make appeals to the African-American community,” he also “was awarding the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who has a history of making derogatory comments about African-Americans. So I think, you know, overall it’s a wash.”

Over on Fox News, Laura Ingraham spoke with her panel about that moment with Limbaugh before remarking, “To hear members of the U.S. media and their comments…”

She played the clips of Acosta’s remarks and said, “Jim Acosta is disgusting. That is a disgusting comment. It’s a disgusting comment and false.”

“Every time they lose they cry racism. Every time they lose they say you’re a mean horrbile xenophobe. It’s insult after insult. What they accuse Trump of… it’s what they do routinely,” she added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

