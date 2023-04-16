Jim Acosta Oddly Says New DeSantis PAC Ad Accusing Trump of Acting Like a Democrat ‘Looks Like’ — Something Democrats Would Run

A new ad out Sunday from a PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accuses Donald Trump of “stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook,” hits New York DA Alvin Bragg, and argues the ex-president “should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis.” And after airing that part of the ad, CNN’s Jim Acosta said it looks like an ad Democrats would run.

The new ad against Trump from the Never Back Down super PAC aired during Fox News Sunday, and is the second big spot from the PAC this week. The first, accompanied by handouts, was released to coincide with Trump’s NRA speech and accused him of being a “coward” on the Second Amendment.

Jim Acosta played part of the ad, which included the portions of the script accusing Trump of acting like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. And it was after that part aired that Acosta inexplicably said it seems like something the Democrats would run.

Does it, though?

Here’s the portion of the script that Acosta played on his show:

Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York. So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida? Trump’s stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook, repeating lies about Social Security. Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis. What happened to Donald Trump?

“I mean, that almost looks like an ad that the Democrats might run against Donald Trump,” said Acosta of that script.

It was not immediately clear why Democrats would run an ad defending DeSantis against Trump, or suggesting that what Trump does is what Democrats do, but political strategist Alice Stewart agreed, and also agreed with the premise of the ad that Trump’s actions are straight from the “Pelosi playbook.”

Stewart’s Democratic counterpart Maria Cardona disagreed, taking the more recently typical position of defending Trump against DeSantis and calling the ad weak, saying it was “devoid of substance.”

Cardona did not, however, comment on the ad from the PAC that called Trump a “coward” who “cut and run.”

After both consultants had added their commentary, Acosta then said that perhaps this is a sign that “some of Trump’s attacks” on the Florida governor “are working.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

