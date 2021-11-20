Jim Acosta Says if Jesse Watters is Looking for Gates of Hell He Should Try ‘The Studio Just Down the Hallway’

CNN’s Jim Acosta did a long segment attacking Fox News again on Saturday, calling out Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, and Tucker Carlson with a variety of objections, including to Carlson’s upcoming special on Kyle Rittenhouse.

Acosta segued to Carlson’s newly announced up-close coverage of Rittenhouse during his trial with a comment about Satan directed at a strange Jesse Watters segment from earlier this month.

Watters interviewed Father Michael Maginot about the Catholic priest’s message that a “Satanic” influence could have been involved in the Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy.

“You also had Jesse Watters suggesting that the recent concert tragedy had something to do with Satanism,” said Acosta on Saturday to intro the clip in which Father Maginot describes the concert entrance as looking like “the gates of hell.”

“Jesse, if you’re looking for the gates of hell or Dante’s inferno, check out the studio just down the hallway and listen for the maniacal laugh,” said Acosta. “Be careful though, the doorknob might be hot.”

Acosta then played a clip of Tucker Carlson talking about Vice President Kamala Harris having lived in Canada. “Yes, Tucker, your suggestion that Kamala Harris isn’t quite American because she spent part of her childhood in Canada has put you over the top,” he said.

“We once honored you with the distinction of bullshit factory employee of the month,” Acosta continued. “But now that 2021 is coming to an end we decided to recognize you as our first ever bullshit factory employee of the year. That’s right, Tucker. you’ve earned it.”

Acosta then ran down a list of the subjects of other Jim Acosta commentary about Tucker Carlson before adding Tucker’s new project to the list. Acosta suggested that it was hypocritical of Fox News to be working on this “one-sided, right-wing propaganda” while the network was also criticizing other media for their coverage of the Rittenhouse trial.

“Of course, rejection and whataboutism are two key pillars of the Fox News bullshit factory,” Acosta said.

Elsewhere in the program, Acosta attacked another hobbyhorse when he rhymingly made fun of Sen. Ted Cruz. Interestingly, Cruz was the subject of a great deal of mainstream questioning of his own childhood in Canada. But we won’t chalk that, uh, coincidence up to projection on the part of Acosta, though you would think he’d know his own network’s record on such subjects.

In any case, watch the clip above, courtesy of CNN, eh?

