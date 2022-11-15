Jim Clyburn, Biden’s 2020 Savior, Touts His 2024 Bid in Glowing MSNBC Commentary: Voters Will Demand He ‘Stay in the Game’

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) appears to have no doubts about President Joe Biden’s ability to lead in 2024.

The question of whether Biden, who will turn 80 next week, will run again has been a hot topic of debate and Democrats pulling off some significant victories in the midterms and taking a majority in the Senate marked big wins for Biden’s party. Still, polling shows there is not a ton of enthusiasm for Biden to run again.

An NBC News exit poll cited by MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, for instance, shows 67 percent of respondents saying they don’t want Biden to run in 2024, while only 30 percent said they do.

Clyburn’s “kingmaker” and “savior” nicknames and early support of Biden were noted, and the Democratic congressman made clear he feels no differently about Biden today, even with continuing issues like inflation.

Clyburn said:

I said [that] back in 2020 when everybody was advising me it was a mistake. I looked at what needed to be done. I listened to my late wife at the time, who told me before she passed away that if we wanted to win, we’d better nominate Joe Biden. And I went all in for Joe Biden, and now all the experts look back and say, ‘he’s probably the only Democrat in the big field that could have won. I feel today like I felt back then.

Clyburn predicted his Biden enthusiasm will spread to voters, citing the Inflation Reduction Act taking effect next year, arguing this and other administration efforts will turn voters around to the people where they are the ones asking Biden to stay in office.

“I think that over into the next year, when people start seeing the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, and inflation is already pointing downward, I think the American people are going to get in touch with this president and say, ‘we like your approach. We like your agenda, and we want you to stay in the game,'” Clyburn said.

