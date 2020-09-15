Jim Cramer Apologizes for Calling Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’: Was ‘Tongue-in-Cheek’ Attempt to Make a Point About ‘Harsh Tone’ in DC

CNBC’s Jim Cramer apologized on Mad Money Tuesday night for referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy” in an interview earlier in the day.

As Cramer spoke with Pelosi about stimulus negotiations, he said, “What deal can we have, crazy Nancy…” and then immediately stopped to explain, “I’m sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term, but it is hard isn’t it?”

Cramer received serious criticism for his comments, and on Mad Money he said he was trying to make a joking reference that fell flat:

“Earlier today, when I talked to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Squawk on the Street, I made a very stupid comment. It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of the negotiations in Washington. And it fell completely flat, and I apologize for that. As I said immediately after the comment, I want to make it clear that I have an incredibly amount of respect for both the Speaker and of course the office she holds.”

You can watch above, via CNBC.

