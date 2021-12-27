Congressman Says the ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Dad’s Election Fraud Claim Is Part of a ‘Deep, Deep Sickness in Our Democracy’

The Oregon man who told President Joe Biden, “Let’s go, Brandon” during a Christmas Eve phone call told Steve Bannon on Monday that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is my president and he should still be president right now,” said Jared Schmeck. “The election was 100% stolen.”

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) reacted on CNN Monday by calling the belief emblematic of a “deep, deep sickness.”

During a segment about the House select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol insurrection, CNN’s Jim Acosta noted that the happenings that week at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. are of particular interest to the committee. The hotel served as something of a “command center” ahead of the riot. Bannon was there and participated in strategy sessions in an effort to keep Trump in office.

Acosta played a clip of Schmeck claiming the election was stolen.

“I mean, what does that tell you about where we are at right now in terms of the political dialogue in this country?” he asked Himes.

“This is a deep, deep sickness in our democracy,” said the congressman. “And I don’t know how you address it.” He added, ” There’s not a shred of evidence out there that this election was stolen and, in fact, court after court after court, and commission after commission after commission has said no, it’s not. And yet, you get guys like this. I mean, set aside the basic indecency. Set aside what it says about our country that people talking to the president of the United States can’t put aside their petty grudges to behave with some respect. This is a cancer. This is a deep, deep cancer on our democracy, Jim. And I really worry what that means for 2024 and beyond.”

Watch above via CNN.

