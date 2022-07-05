Jim Jordan Blames Biden for Republicans Losing Confidence in the Military: ‘This Will Not Change Until Donald Trump’s Back’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said declining Republican confidence in the United States military is the fault of President Joe Biden.

Ahead of his appearance on Tuesday’s installment of The Ingraham Angle, host Laura Ingraham told viewers, “The left’s assault on our major institutions is starting to break through to Americans.”

The Fox News host cited a new Gallup poll showing that 27% of Americans have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the country’s major institutions.

“That is an all-time low,” she said. “And one of the most disturbing findings in the poll was that Republicans’ confidence in the military fell 10 points from last year.”

The survey indicated Republicans’ confidence dropped from 81% to 71% since 2021.

“It’s all the woke stuff,” Jordan said. “We’re losing to China in hypersonics. And what’s the Biden administration’s response? Teach [critical race theory] at West Point and have Rachel Levine lecture us on which pronouns to use.”

The congressman noted that every military branch is struggling with recruitment.

“They’re behind,” Jordan said. “And what are we doing? The Biden administration is kicking people out over their vaccine status. There’s one young man near the top of his class at the Air Force Academy – a fighter pilot, his parents were fighter pilots – who’s going to have to leave the military because they won’t grant his religious exemption on the vaccine issue.”

Jordan added, “Americans love the troops. It’s the crazy leadership at the top in the Biden administration that is causing this concern.”

Later in the segment, Jordan referenced the chaotic and deadly U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, including images of people swarming the last American planes out of the country.

“That is the Biden administration in one simple video,” he said. “But this will not change until Donald Trump’s back in the White House and we get a commander-in-chief who knows how to lead.”

