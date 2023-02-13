Jim Jordan Claims GOP-Led Twitter Hearings Were ‘Bipartisan’ Because Tulsi Gabbard and Jonathan Turley Testified — Two Fox News Contributors

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) joined Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network Monday morning to discuss a range of issues, including the recent House hearings on Twitter’s temporary suppression of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story.

“I tweeted last week and I want to get your take on this,” Bartiromo began, asking:

Why aren’t the lawmakers under oath? I mean, when I saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamie Raskin basically trashing your hearing, saying this is a waste of time, we should be talking about abortion, we should be talking about health care, we should talk about this, that this is a waste of time. And then she said that the laptop was ‘half fake.’ I thought to myself, why isn’t she under oath? She knows the laptop is not fake. She’s lying right there, to put on a big show. So I’d like to be I’d like to have you guys under oath. Just the way the witnesses are under oath. We can have that?

“Well, that’s just the tradition of the house,” Jordan replied.

“The way we treat, when you have colleagues come in. We had Senator Grassley, Senator Johnson, and then, of course, former member Tulsi Gabbard,” Jordan continued, adding:

I will point out, you know, our first hearing, it was bipartisan. We invited Tulsi Gabbard in to talk, and she was tremendous. On the second panel, Jonathan Turley, he’s testified for Democrats and Republicans. So we tried to make this bipartisan because, frankly, it should be that way.

Notably, both Gabbard and Turley are regulars on Fox News. Gabbard is a paid contributor who regularly appears to discuss culture war issues and has guest hosted for Tucker Carlson. Turley, a George Washington University Law professor, is a Fox News legal analyst.

Jordan concluded, “Maria, the First Amendment is not partisan. I said this in my opening statement. The Constitution is not partisan. And it used to be the Democrats cared about protecting people’s right to speak and to speak in a political fashion and not have the government come after them for doing so. That in the end is what this is really all about, is your right to speak out for the things you care about in this great country, and it’s protecting the First Amendment.”

“Well, that’s right. I think everybody wants an honest FBI. It’s probably the most important federal agency, law enforcing agency that we have. We don’t want it run by political hacks. We just want an honest FBI who’s searching for the truth. And we’re hearing nothing from the Biden administration at this extraordinary moment in time,” Bartiromo added before moving on to discuss the Chinese spy balloon and other high-altitude aircraft making news.

