Jim Jordan Squirms When Asked When He Spoke to Trump on Jan. 6: ‘Uh, I’d Have to… I Spoke with Him That Day — After, I Think After’ the Riot

For the second time in 48 hours, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) seemed unprepared for a question about whether he spoke with then-President Donald Trump on January 6. On that day, of course, a mob stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election Trump had lost.

Jordan was asked the same question by Bret Baier on Fox News on Tuesday, so it’s a little odd that the Ohio congressman hasn’t nailed down a more polished response. The query may be relevant because Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is a member of the House select committee investigating the riot, has suggested Jordan could be called before the panel as a material witness. Jordan was slated to be a member of the committee, but his nomination was rejected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

During the Tuesday interview, an initially evasive Jordan finally admitted – apparently for the first time publicly – that he did talk to Trump on January 6.

On Thursday, reporter Taylor Popielarz drilled down on that admission in an interview with Jordan on Spectrum News Ohio. “First off – yes or no – did you speak with President Trump on January 6.”

Jordan stated he speaks with Trump quite often before saying, “I spoke with him on January 6. I mean, I talk with President Trump all the time, and I don’t thinks that’s unusual.”

Popielarz asked, “On January 6, did you speak with him before, during, or after the Capitol was attacked?”

After a brief pause, Jordan, looking off camera, appeared to struggle to recall:

Uh, I’d have to go–I, I, I’d, I spoke with him that day, after? I think after? I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know. Uh, I’d have to go back and–I mean don’t, I don’t know, uh, that, the, when, when those conversations happened, but um, but what I know is I spoke with him all the time.

Jordan added, “The key here is, the people we need to speak to, the people we need to talk to, are the ones who can answer the question, why wasn’t there a better security presence that day?”

Watch above via Spectrum News Ohio and @TaylorPopielarz.

