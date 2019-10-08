Former President Jimmy Carter is back at helping build homes for Habitat for Humanity after recovering from a fall this weekend. He spoke with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell this afternoon about his work and the big news going on in Washington.

Mitchell brought up the Trump impeachment inquiry. Carter said Democrats should continue investigating to get to the facts, saying, “If the facts reveal an increasing number of things that he has actually done, then of course impeachment is possible and removal from office is possible.”

He criticized the Trump White House for “trying to stonewall and not provide adequate information” being sought by House Democrats.

When Mitchell asked if he has any advice for President Trump, Carter said, “My advice to him would be to tell the truth, I think, for a change, and also to cut back on his Twitter feeds, and give the House of Representatives and the Senate… the evidence that they need to form a case either for or against him.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

