Jimmy Kimmel Digs Up the First Trump (and Biden) Joke He Ever Made

On the 18th anniversary of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel dug up the first joke he’s ever made about Donald Trump — and, “yes, it is about his hair.”

“Truth be told, 18 years ago we were on live after the Super Bowl, our guests were George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Coldplay,” Kimmel said of the special day. “Tonight, I’m doing a show for 20 reluctant staff members and my guest is my cousin.”

Kimmel then revealed that to honor the occasion, someone on his team suggested they find the first joke the host has ever made about the former president.

The host then showed a January 2004 clip — from 17 years ago — revealing the first Trump joke to make it to Jimmy Kimmel Live:

“You know they say it’s going to be the coldest week in two decades on the East Coast, it’s supposed to be -8 in New York in the next couple of days. It’s so cold in New York, Donald Trump’s combover broke off,” Kimmel said, earning a sting from his drummer. “Thank you, we rehearsed that all day.”

“It was a simpler time,” Kimmel laughed after playing the clip.

The host then revealed the first joke he’s ever made about President Joe Biden from a show in August 2008.

“Barack Obama’s freshly minted running mate Senator Joe Biden also spoke tonight, and I have to say, after all the name related problems this campaign has had, why Obama would pick a vice president with the last name Biden is beyond me. Not that there is anything wrong with the name Biden, but Obama, Biden, it’s like they’re trying to make their ticket sound as much like Osama bin Laden as possible,” Kimmel quipped. “They found the two guys in America whose names match up most closely with the person we hate more than anyone in the world. And they put them on the bumper stickers, very good thinking.”

