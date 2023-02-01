Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses Mike Lindell By Putting Him in a Claw Machine: ‘Why Do You Think People Don’t Take You Seriously?’

Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Mike Lindell got really weird for a lot of reasons, not the least of them being that the ABC funnyman stuffed the MyPillow CEO into a claw machine before it even started.

Kimmel welcomed Lindell onto the show Tuesday night by insisting he didn’t put him in a claw machine because he’s unvaxxed, but to “help him to overcome his debilitating fear of machines.” Of course, Lindell is the (MyPillow) guy who announced a class action lawsuit against “all machines,” and also, he wants voting machines melted down “into prison bars” for supposedly rigging the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

Lindell prefaced his appearance with Kimmel by declaring he was “willing to be humiliated” to advance his crusade against voting machines. Sure enough, when Kimmel introduced Lindell inside the arcade contraption, he cut right to the chase by asking him “why do you think people don’t take you seriously?”

“Well, you know, I want to tell you this. Remember we were kids and we questioned these kind of games — whether they were rigged or not?” Lindell said. “But when we spoke up back then, we didn’t get sued, did we?”

Lindell’s answer was cut off by a kid who was attempting to play the claw machine, so he got rid of him by throwing a few stuffed animals down the prize chute while declaring “its a rigged game!” This prompted Kimmel to say “Mike, I know that you’re distrustful of machines. Now that you’re inside one, do you feel differently?”

The jokes at Lindell’s experience continued as Kimmel got around to asking him about how he got crushed in his bid to replace Ronna McDaniel as head of the Republican National Committee. Lindell argued that the RNC was ignoring the will of the people, but Kimmel took care to ask “Do you believe this was a rigged election too?”

“No, absolutely not, ’cause there were no machines involved,” Lindell said. Thus, Kimmel began asking Lindell his distrust for machines extends to ice machines, the George Foreman lean, mean grilling machine, and Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine.

“You know, one of the differences between you and the claw machine is claw machines let go,” Kimmel quipped. “And you will not let go of this voting thing, will you?”

The conversation went on until comic James Adomian burst onto the scene and delighted Lindell by doing an impression of him. The weirdness only kept going from there.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

