Jimmy Kimmel Enlists Little Children to Explain ‘Global Waming’ and Climate Change to Trump

Donald Trump endured a blizzard of mockery on the late night circuit over his tweet about “global waming,” but Jimmy Kimmel decided to light a candle rather than curse the darkness by having two little kids explain climate change for the tweeter-in-chief.

On Monday night, Trump tweeted that “In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder,” Trump wrote on Twitter Monday night. “People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!”

Live with Jimmy Kimmel host Jimmy Kimmel read Trump’s tweet aloud on the air Tuesday night, and asked “Is he dumb or just pretending to be done?”

“I think we give him the benefit of the doubt and say he’s actually dumb,” Kimmel replied to himself, and set out to remedy the situation with a filmed piece in which two adorable children named Apollo (8 years old) and Kaitlynn (10 years old) explain things like the greenhouse effect and the difference between climate and weather.

And in case Trump had any trouble following along, the kids helpfully directed him to the U.S. government’s own website on the subject, climate.nasa.gov.

As the kids said, “You’re welcome!”

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

