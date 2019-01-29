Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump for Lashing Out at Fox News and a Teen Girl in a Single Tweet

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump for managing to rip Fox News and — albeit accidentally — a random teenage girl in a single tweet.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted out this:

Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC! Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

Trump was referring to Fox News’ John Roberts — who was filling in as host for Chris Wallace Sunday night — and Gillian Turner, a Fox News correspondent, who appeared on a panel moderated by Roberts.

However, in the first version of the tweet — which has since been deleted — Trump actually tagged someone named Jillian Turner, who happens to be a high schooler from California.

That Jillian tweeted out what happened.

SO THAT HAPPENED https://t.co/bmpCk6OyJa — Jillian Turner 🌻 (@JillianTurner) January 28, 2019

Kimmel made a joke about the whole thing on his show on Monday.

“Wow,” Kimmel said in response to Trump’s tweet. “Donald Trump attacking Fox News is like Trader Joe attacking the Fearless Flyer. It’s unheard of.”

He added: “But the best part of the tweet from our stable genius leader is that he misspelled Gillian Turner…In his trademark haste, he accidentally tweeted at Jillian Turner with a ‘J,’ who turns out to be a teenager from Weed, California.”

Kimmel then quipped, “which is where he should be living by the way.”

