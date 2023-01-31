Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s ‘Sad’ Return to Campaign Trail: It’s Like ‘When Michael Jordan Went to Play For the Wizards’

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail over the weekend, giving Jimmy Kimmel all the material he needed to roast the former president for his “sad,” repetitive antics.

In his Monday night opening monologue, Kimmel turned his focus to “Yelvis” and the speeches he gave in New Hampshire and South Carolina over the weekend. The two campaign events showed Trump’s tendency to bizarrely riff on various subjects, but even as Kimmel called Trump “a fool,” he noted that “he really has his finger on the pulse of this country. He knows what your Average Joe cares about.”

Of course, Kimmel was talking about Trump — once again — railing against windmills.

“He is literally Don Quixote!” Kimmel snarked. “I guess if I had a combover like that, I wouldn’t like windmills either.”

Kimmel looked next at how Trump accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) of disloyalty to him over the possibility that he may rival Trump’s pursuit of the GOP nomination.

“You know, loyalty means everything to the guy who cheated on his third wife with a porn star and thought it might be cool to hang his vice president,” Kimmel joked. “Think about this, if your grandfather wandered around shouting about killer windmills and Marxist librarians, you’d send him to a place, right? You’d take away his car keys.”

After running more clips of Trump, Kimmel called it “kinda sad” watching him campaign again.

“It’s the political equivalent of when Michael Jordan went to play for the Wizards,” he joked.

Watch above via ABC.

