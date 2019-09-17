Jimmy Kimmel went after President Donald Trump Monday night in the simplest, cleanest but perhaps most effective manner of comedy while still providing trenchant commentary on the current state of the relationship between the media and the president and the press that covers the White House.

Trump had tweeted about possible negotiations with Iran and claimed that the notion that there would be “no pre-conditions” to possible talks was typical “fake news” from the media eager to hurt him.

Kimmel called that claim a real “head-scratcher,” wondering where on earth the reports that Trump demanded no pre-conditions to be met by Iran before meeting with his administration could have come from.

Cue the brief yet effective montage of Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnunchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plainly stating that President Trump has made clear that no pre-conditions need to be met by Iran before a meeting, followed by that very same claim made by none other than President Trump himself.

We found the Fake News culprit…he is in the White House.

Watch above via ABC.

