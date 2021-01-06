Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump and His Supporters For Their ‘Million Moron March’: ‘The Stupidity is Breathtaking’

Jimmy Kimmel, who is shooting from home again following requests from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, went all in on President Donald Trump and his supporters for planning Wednesday’s #StopTheSteal rally.

The host began by mocking those who started protesting on Tuesday night, quipping that, “The gloves were off, and so were the masks at this rally.”

“A real dipwit named Clay Clark took the stage today to convince the hardcore members of Trump’s cult to kill themselves once and for all,” Kimmel said before playing clips of Clark telling crowd members to hug each other because the coronavirus is “not deadly.”

“Now everybody come up and grab a Tide Pod, let’s eat!” Kimmel joked. “The stupidity is breathtaking. Literally. Many of those people will be on a ventilator soon.”

The host later advertised a spoof “MAGA rally box set” for MAGA supporters who want to relive Trump’s campaign rallies once he’s out of the White House.

Kimmel also went after Vice President Mike Pence, who was recently put under pressure by the president to “reject” the electoral votes on Wednesday.

“Poor Mike Pence. He hasn’t been this stressed out since the time he saw a woman in short sleeves,” Kimmel said, later joking that Pence will have “some very important Space Force business” that will prevent him from attending the Electoral College vote.

