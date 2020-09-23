Jimmy Kimmel Thinks the GOP Knows Trump Will Lose the Election: They Need to Pick SCOTUS Before He’s ‘Back at Mar-a-Lago Screaming’ at Staff

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel thinks that the GOP senators pushing to replace Former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are only doing so because they know President Donald Trump will lose the election in November.

Kimmel, who took the summer off, was back in his Los Angeles studio this week to share his prediction with his viewers, but before discussing the Supreme Court Justice vacancy, he urged his fans to vote on National Registration Day.

“If you don’t register, you can’t vote, and if you don’t vote, you won’t get a sticker. And also, there’s a psychotic individual in the White House who could use some removing right now,” he said before joking that we’re “only 42 days away from Donald Trump refusing to accept the results of the election.”

Kimmel then shared a recent Trump tweet, which says he will announce his nominee for Supreme Court Justice on Saturday.

“But it looks like Trump is gonna get his way on this, because today we learned that he’s got the support of his least favorite senator, Mitt Romney of Utah,” he added. “Romney says he will vote on whomever Trump nominates. So now we’re up ‘Mitt’s Creek’ too.”

The host noted the hypocrisy of several GOP senators, who did not want Former President Barack Obama to nominate a Supreme Court Justice following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia — almost a year before the 2016 election. Now, these same senators are extremely eager to replace Ginsburg, despite the election being just 40 days away.

“I wonder if the reason why they are doing this, why they are revealing themselves to be utter hypocrites, has occurred to Donald Trump?” he asked. “If Republicans thought he was going to win, they’d just wait. But they’re not waiting — they want to do it now, because they think he’s going to lose.”

“I wonder if this has dawned on him yet,” he asked before mocking a Trump aide: “‘Mr. President, we need to make this happen before you’re back at Mar-a-Lago screaming at the housekeeping staff.’”

Watch above, via YouTube.

