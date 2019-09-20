ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel pondered what exactly was the alleged “promise” and to which foreign leader President Donald Trump made it in a bit on his show involving the “Wheels of Deals.”

Riffing off the blockbuster story that a US intelligence official filed a high-level whistleblower complaint after Trump took multiple concerning actions, including at least one “promise” in a phone call to a foreign leader, Kimmel tried to game out the details.

“What could Trump have possibly promised? There are so many possibilities. It could be anything to anyone,” Kimmel offered. “In uncertain times like these, we turn to a tried and tested device, something we’ve developed here in house. Guillermo, please bring in the Wheels of Deals.”

“We have two wheels,” he explained. “On one wheel, names of world leaders Trump was most likely speaking to, on the other wheel, promises he could have made.”

What did the first set of spins suggest? “Oh, he promised Kim Jong-un…Tiffany’s inheritance. Wow!”

“Let’s do it one more time,” Kimmel said. “Trump promised, let’s see who he promised. He promised Prince Mohammed bin Salman…Kim Kardashian’s phone number!”

“You know it’s going to be something like that, right?” Kimmel joked. “This is not a positive situation. On one hand, our president may have made a dangerous promise to a foreign leader. But on the other hand, he never keeps his promises. This is one of those rare instances where we’re lucky our president is a not-very-intelligent liar.”

Watch the video above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com