Kimmel Stops Show So His Wife Can Tell Everyone How to Vote in Midterms: ‘Sorry, Are You Expecting This to Be Funny?’

Jimmy Kimmel took a quick break on his late night show on the eve of the midterm elections, bringing out his wife, Molly McNearney, to give a plea to voters hours before many would head to the polls.

McNearney was introduced with an alarm going off and she announced, “I’m sounding the alarm, Jimmy.” McNearney warned the audience at one point that this political rant was not going to be funny, but she has an extensive background in comedy writing, having worked as a writer for Kimmel’s show. She’s also appeared in films like Murder Mystery.

“Abortion rights are gone or in danger in 26 states, even though an overwhelming majority of this country supports a woman’s right to choose,” she declared, earning applause from the crowd.

She then asked a question that earned the only joke of the segment from her husband.

“Let me ask you something, every time you have sex, is your intention to have a baby?” she asked.

“I just wait until you eat a gummy and try to snuggle in,” Kimmel responded.

McNearney ran down abortion statistics, including the fact that six in 10 women who receive an abortion are already mothers and the fact that about half live below the poverty line.

“I’m sorry, are you expecting this to be funny because it is not going to be funny,” she warned in the middle of her dialogue.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, numerous states have moved to restrict abortion access. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also promised a vote on abortion restrictions if Republicans take control of Congress. McNearney pleaded that she is not asking voters to “love abortion,” but to “love women enough” to trust them to make their own choice on the matter.

She said:

The only person who should be making a life-altering and potentially life-saving decision for a woman and her body is the woman herself. We don’t need men to help us. I am not out here with this dumb alarm asking you guys to love abortion. I’m asking you to love women enough. To trust women enough to make their own difficult decisions and to vote for the people who will make that happen tomorrow. Our daughters should not have to fight the battles that our grandmothers won.

Kimmel recently addressed politics being worked into his late night comedy show, admitting that his criticism of former President Donald Trump lost him a good portion of his fans.

Watch above via ABC

