Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi reacted with dismay to the boos and “lock him up” chants hailed upon President Donald Trump at game five of the World Series Sunday evening. Trump received the rough greeting shortly after being introduced before the start of only the second World Series game held at Nationals Park.

Trump, who showed up after the first inning began, was shown on screen during a salute to veterans, which was met with applause. Near immediately after the screen shifted to show Trump and the group of Republican lawmakers he was attending the game with, the crowd started to boo loudly and chants of “lock him up.” During Trump campaign rallies over the past three years, chants of “lock her up” often arose after Trump started complaining about his former political rival Hillary Clinton.

Scarborough reiterated a note previously made by contributor Jonathan Lemire of the “long rich tradition of presidents booed at sporting events,” before he and Brzezinksi each said that they were “sickened” what was noted as “un-American.”

Scarborough said “I would speak to the lock him up chants. Again, it is un-American. And it started with Donald Trump. In fact, he’s made it a centerpiece of his campaign rallies.”

Mika chimed in “And we find it sickening when it happens in his rallies. I find it kind of sickening to watch people…”

Scarborough agreed, saying “Sickening, we are Americans. And we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant, lock him up, to this president, or to any president, that’s what I’m saying, let’s hope, as we move forward, maybe this is one less fascist tactic he and his supporters use, during chants. You are going to actually imprison your political opponents. So let’s leave that behind.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

