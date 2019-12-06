Joe Biden Suggests AOC Doesn’t Represent the Future of the Democratic Party

Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) progressive policy vision is not emblematic of Democratic voters currently and does not represent the future of the party.

Biden, who made the comments during an Axios on HBO interview that will air on Sunday, insisted that the media gets it wrong in suggesting that AOC and other leftist politicians took the party’s reigns post-Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016.

“The party’s not there,” said Biden after Axios host Mike Allen asked about Medicare for All.

When asked if the wide-sweeping health care reform policy would be “party suicide” in 2020, Biden again said “the party’s not there at all” and added, “You know the numbers. You guys got it all wrong about what happened.”

“Look, you know … it’s just bad judgment,” he continued. “You all thought that what happened was the party moved extremely to the left after Hillary. AOC was a new party. She’s a bright, wonderful person, but where’s the party? Come on, man.”

Biden has questioned Ocasio-Cortez’s broader influence in the past, saying over the summer that while she “is a brilliant, bright woman,” she has only “won a primary” — an apparent reference to the fact that AOC did not face a competitive Republican opponent while running for her seat in the Bronx and Queens.

“In the general election fights, who won? Mainstream Democrats who are very progressive on social issues and very strong on education and health care,” he added.

