Joe Biden Blasts Trump’s Refusal to Commit to a Peaceful Transfer of Power: ‘The Last Thing We Need is The Equivalent of a Coup’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power during an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, noting that “the last thing we need is the equivalent of a coup.”

Wednesday, a reporter asked the president if he would commit to “a peaceful transferral of power after the election,” and Trump replied, “we’re going to have to see what happens” — causing a stir in the political world.

Biden, however, was confident that Trump only made those statements to cause a distraction, observing that he’s made the same move in the past.

“They are going to vote and they are going to vote in large numbers and they are just not going to be denied. It’s going to be clear from the beginning exactly where this is going,” Biden said. “But look, no, this is a typical Trump distraction, trying to make everybody wonder whether or not the election will be legit and whether or not absentee ballots matter while he is writing his absentee ballot out. He is voting from the Oval Office to vote in Florida. I just think the people of this country will be heard on November 3rd.”

Ruhle noted that it could be more than a distraction, pointing that while Trump may have done the same thing in 2016, he now has the power of the Oval Office behind him.

Biden dismissed the possibility but admitted to being concerned about the response Trump would generate if he took issue with Election Day results.

“But come November 4th, we know all of the votes won’t be counted and if they are not and people are fired up and they take to the streets, what will you do?” Ruhle asked.

“Well, look, I’m not going to even entertain that because I’m not anticipating that happen,” Biden responded. “What will I do? We are assuming that even a Republican court would respond in an appropriate way based on what the law is. And that our Democratic and Republican friends in Congress would respond. But the last thing we need is the equivalent of a coup. This is not who we are. No one is going to back him if that occurs.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

