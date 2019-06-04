Joe Biden Brings the House Down at Town Hall With Joke About Inappropriate Touching

Vice President Joe Biden drew laughs on Tuesday when he shrugged off concerns about his questionable behavior with women during a campaign event.

During a town hall in Berlin, NH, Biden noticed that one of the women attending was sitting on the floor, so he briefly paused and grabbed her a chair. The gesture drew applause from the room. As Biden offered the woman a hand to help her up, she began whispering something into his ear.

“Okay,” Biden said sheepishly as he pulled away from the exchange.

“We have a little secret going on here,” he continued, to applause. “I want the press to know — she pulled me close!”

Biden was clearly referencing the renewed controversy surrounding his physical interactions with women over the years. The gaffes about Biden’s affectionate nature made headlines in April after several women spoke out and told stories of how they were uneasy with his conduct during their interactions.

Biden has made light of the controversy before, and he has told the public that while he is sorry for not understanding the distress he caused, he refused to apologize for the intent of his actions.

