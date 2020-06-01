comScore

Joe Biden Comments on Police Being Trained to ‘Shoot Em In the Leg Instead of the Heart’ Draw Scrutiny

By Ken MeyerJun 1st, 2020, 2:21 pm

Former Vice President and presumptive 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden recommended that police should be trained to shoot knife-wielding suspects in the leg — not the heart — in order to avoid fatal incidents like the death of George Floyd.

As Biden spoke from a church on Monday, he said that his administration would set up a police oversight board in the first 100 days, which would be used in part to re-evaluate how officers are trained to deal with people. “There are a lot of different things that can change” about police training, Biden said as he came up with a hypothetical about what cops should do while arresting a man.

“Instead of standing there and teaching a cop when there’s an unarmed person coming at ’em with a knife or something to shoot ’em in the leg instead of the heart is a very different thing,” he said.

While Biden’s precise comments make it somewhat unclear whether he was speaking about an armed or unarmed suspect, it still raises a question about when officers should be allowed to use their guns. This debate seemed to originate from a tweet in which CBS’ Bo Erickson offered a slightly-misleading characterization of Biden’s remarks:

Erickson deleted his tweet and replaced it with another that put Biden’s words in greater context

Nonetheless, his first tweet drew notice, and it has prompted a discussion about law enforcement’s use of lethal force.

