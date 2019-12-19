Former Vice President Joe Biden tore into former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she apparently made fun of him for acknowledging his problems with stuttering during the PBS & Politico Democratic Debate.

As Biden spoke about the people he has met throughout his campaign near the end of the debate, part of his statement included an imitation of a child suffering from a stutter. The former veep has spoken on the campaign trail about how he used to stutter as a child, and that he meets with kids with similar struggles who ask him for advice.

“My wife and I have a call list of somewhere between 20 and 100 people that we call at least every week or every month to tell them, I’m here, I give them my private phone number,” Biden said. “They keep in touch with me, the little kid who says I-I-I-I can’t talk, what do I do? I have scores of these young women and men who I keep in contact with. And the reason I would give everyone here a gift is because they want to do something like I do, making their lives better…”

Sanders seems to have been watching the debate, but whether she knew the context of Biden’s imitation or not, she sent out this tweet apparently mocking his statements.

Needless to say, the condemnation was swift and brutal:

Not terribly surprising that a mercenary lying propagandist for a sociopath who is incapable of empathy and mocks disabled people would herself mock a display of empathy over a disability. https://t.co/DYreJ4qedF — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 20, 2019

Your boss came to power by mocking people with disabilities and now you are using your influence to do it too. https://t.co/rnKCRkxZnm — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) December 20, 2019

-Mocking a reporter with a physical disability -Saying a teenager with Asperger’s doesn’t emote properly -Doing this when Biden was obviously sympathizing with people with speech impediments https://t.co/v5i4Lau3IW — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 20, 2019

Classy. This is why you get kicked out of restaurants. https://t.co/pHdhT9aeEb — Hassan Ahmad (@HMAesq) December 20, 2019

I think you do, because you worked for a guy who made fun of a disabled reporter in a way too on the nose fashion, and this was Biden also doing an impersonation except not to demean or degrade or poke fun, but make a serious point. https://t.co/89jOR7VXiZ — Liz Mair (@LizMair) December 20, 2019

Biden has worked to overcome stuttering his whole life and he was invoking all the stuttering kids he comes across on the campaign trail. https://t.co/LjZBc326Vn — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 20, 2019

What’s next, are you going to mock a disabled person for needing a wheelchair? https://t.co/pnvuArOLq6 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 20, 2019

Sanders seemed to walk back her tweet somewhat with this follow-up:

However, Biden got on Twitter and dropped the hammer:

I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up. https://t.co/0kd0UJr9Rs — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2019

UPDATE: Sanders has deleted both of her tweets and offer this response to Biden:

I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable. I apologize and should have made my point respectfully. https://t.co/fbmVAqDoWI — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) December 20, 2019

