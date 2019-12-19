comScore

Joe Biden Destroys Sarah Sanders After She Mocks Him for Stuttering: ‘It’s Called Empathy. Look it Up’

By Ken MeyerDec 19th, 2019, 11:17 pm

Former Vice President Joe Biden tore into former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she apparently made fun of him for acknowledging his problems with stuttering during the PBS & Politico Democratic Debate.

As Biden spoke about the people he has met throughout his campaign near the end of the debate, part of his statement included an imitation of a child suffering from a stutter. The former veep has spoken on the campaign trail about how he used to stutter as a child, and that he meets with kids with similar struggles who ask him for advice.

“My wife and I have a call list of somewhere between 20 and 100 people that we call at least every week or every month to tell them, I’m here, I give them my private phone number,” Biden said. “They keep in touch with me, the little kid who says I-I-I-I can’t talk, what do I do? I have scores of these young women and men who I keep in contact with. And the reason I would give everyone here a gift is because they want to do something like I do, making their lives better…”

Sanders seems to have been watching the debate, but whether she knew the context of Biden’s imitation or not, she sent out this tweet apparently mocking his statements.

Needless to say, the condemnation was swift and brutal:

Sanders seemed to walk back her tweet somewhat with this follow-up:

However, Biden got on Twitter and dropped the hammer:

UPDATE: Sanders has deleted both of her tweets and offer this response to Biden:

Watch above, via CNN.

