President Joe Biden has privately shared that he considers Fox News to be “one of the most destructive forces in the United States” according to a forthcoming book from New York Times reporters Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin.

CNN’s Brian Stelter obtained a preview of This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, a book they’ve co-authored for release in May. Part of the book explores the Biden administration’s reaction to what is described as Fox News’ “torrent of anti-Biden programming, stoking skepticism about vaccines and disseminating wild conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack.”

Stelter reports:

According to the book, Biden told an unnamed associate in mid-2021 that Murdoch was “the most dangerous man in the world.” The description comes many chapters into “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” which comes out in May. The book describes Fox as a “torrent of anti-Biden programming, stoking skepticism about vaccines and disseminating wild conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack.” Many Biden allies have denounced Fox for those reasons and have blamed Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, the company’s CEO, for enabling hosts like Tucker Carlson.

The reporting provides insight into how Biden feels about the adversarial coverage he gets from Fox News. Biden had a prominent dust-up with Peter Doocy earlier this year wherein he called the Fox News White House correspondent a “stupid son of a bitch” on a hot mic. Biden subsequently called Doocy to apologize for his remarks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com