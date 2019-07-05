Former vice president-turned-2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Thursday that he won’t use the political histories of his Democratic rivals against them.

As Biden faced questions about Senator Kamala Harris digging into his record at last month’s primary debate, CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked him if he was expecting questions about his past positions to be as strong and relevant as they seem.

“I don’t think they’re relevant,” Biden answered, “because they were taken out of context.

“It’s easy to go back 30, 40, 50 years, and take a context completely out of context,” Biden said. “I get all this information about other people’s past and what they’ve done and not done and I’m not going to go there. If we keep doing that — we should be debating what we do from here.”

Biden continued to argue that his positions on race and bussing really “aren’t any different” from Harris’. This led to Cuomo pressing Biden on why he doesn’t just acknowledge his past positions and say he has changed since then.

Watch above, via CNN.

