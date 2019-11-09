2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden was basically struck speechless when a reporter asked him about President Donald Trump saying he wanted to go to Russia for a parade.

“What do you think of the idea of President Trump going to Moscow for the May Day parade?” the reporter asked Biden in video shown on CNN Newsroom with Ana Cabrera Saturday.

“You serious?” Biden asked.

“You’re kidding me,” Biden added then sighing and starting to walk away before asking the reporter “Are you joking?”

On Friday, Trump told reporters that he was invited to visit a military parade celebration in Russia next year and is considering going.

“President [Vladimir] Putin invited me,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. “It’s a very big deal, celebrating the end of the war, etc., etc. A very big deal. I appreciate the invitation. … It is in the middle of our political season, so I will see if I can do it, but I would love to go if I could.”

Trump has long faced criticism for a perceived cozy relationship with Russia, which the nation’s intelligence agencies have determined worked to interfere in the United States presidential election in 2016 between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

