The Hill‘s Joe Concha advised politicos to “stop listening” to political consultant James Carville after Carville falsely predicted that the presidential election would be called for former Vice President Joe Biden by 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Wednesday, Concha listed Carville among the many others whose predictions ended up falling far from reality.

Fox News’ Steve Doocy noted, “I was looking at Drudge yesterday and the day before, and he and other members of the mainstream media were predicting a gigantic almost-landslide because Joe Biden was so far ahead in all the polls.”

Concha replied, “Yeah I saw James Carville, the Ragin’ Cajun, on MSNBC saying we will have a winner declared by 10 p.m. last night. That worked out well. He also declared a landslide in 2016.”

“Maybe we stop listening to Mr. Carville at this point,” Concha proposed.

“As you said, Drudge as well, Anthony Scaramucci declaring that it will be a landslide. CNN actually last night said, ‘Well, you know no one ever said this would be a landslide,’ until you look at CNN polls which showed in this order: their final poll Joe Biden plus twelve, in Wisconsin Joe Biden plus eight, Michigan Joe Biden plus twelve, and then Florida Joe Biden plus four,” he continued. “The president obviously won by more than three points, that’s a seven-point difference.”

“So even though they weren’t saying landslide, the polls at least from that network and in others — I don’t want to single out CNN — clearly were pointing the direction of a blue wave,” Concha highlighted, before declaring, “We didn’t even have a ripple in a pond last night, Steve, in terms of not just the presidency but Republicans likely keeping the Senate and even gaining some seats in the House.”

Carville said on MSNBC, Monday, “We’re going to know the winner of this election by 10 o’clock tomorrow night. What people are doing is unnecessarily scaring people and making them unnecessarily nervous.”

Watch above via Fox News.

